Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ENB opened at $42.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.