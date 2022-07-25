Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Insider Activity

Quanta Services Price Performance

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $133.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.51. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.94 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.