Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $937,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after acquiring an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $85.87 on Monday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.