Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after buying an additional 111,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,253,000 after acquiring an additional 137,307 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.73 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.02.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.