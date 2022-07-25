Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $96.36 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $151.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average is $110.81.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

