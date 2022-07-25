Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 63.6% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $245,437,000 after buying an additional 28,763 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Insider Activity

Autodesk Price Performance

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $195.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.86 and its 200-day moving average is $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.