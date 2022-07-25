Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.54 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE opened at $61.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $66.64. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

