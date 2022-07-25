Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,353 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

