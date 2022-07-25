Sandy Spring Bank Has $4.23 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $947,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.8% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of Unilever by 49.4% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $1,034,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Up 0.8 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $47.02 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $58.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

