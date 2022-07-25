Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after buying an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 142,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $51.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

