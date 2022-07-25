Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $154.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.36. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.