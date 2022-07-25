Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 3,538 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in EQT by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34,239 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in EQT by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in EQT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in EQT by 1,087.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

NYSE EQT opened at $42.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.54. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

