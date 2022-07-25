Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 5,157 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,798,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,221,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,734,000 after purchasing an additional 74,688 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $148.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average is $155.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

