Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 519 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $158.16 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.