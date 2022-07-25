Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,035,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 164,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.5 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.93 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.38.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

