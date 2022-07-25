Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PerkinElmer stock opened at $146.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.73.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

