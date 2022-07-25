Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,267 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBE. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 142.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,159,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.