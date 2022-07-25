Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,598 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 239,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $69.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.26.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

