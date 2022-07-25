Sandy Spring Bank Sells 383 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,917 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $153.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day moving average of $149.21.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Tigress Financial upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.92.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

