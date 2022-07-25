Sandy Spring Bank Sells 518 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 96.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $55.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.