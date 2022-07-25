Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

