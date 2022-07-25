Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

