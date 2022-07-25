Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 96,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 262,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after buying an additional 74,699 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Insider Activity at Sysco

Sysco Stock Performance

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $86.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.03%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

