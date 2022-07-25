Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 628,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,509,000 after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.69.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $119.45 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.