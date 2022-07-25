Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Shares of PCAR opened at $84.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.20.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

