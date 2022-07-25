Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of General Mills by 40.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 229,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,603 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 9.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $73.63 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

