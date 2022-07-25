Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 210,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 199,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $127.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

