Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $83.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

