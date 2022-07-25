Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,224.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,200.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,322.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total value of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at $26,217,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,345.50.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

