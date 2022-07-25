Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,158 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,314,476,000 after purchasing an additional 389,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $487,897,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after purchasing an additional 313,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $392,029,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.4 %

Halliburton stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

