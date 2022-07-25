Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $646,253,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 719.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,589 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $172.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

