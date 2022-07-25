Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $121.08 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.54.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. UBS Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

