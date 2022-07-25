Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

