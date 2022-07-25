Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,605,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,125,000 after purchasing an additional 170,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,121,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $184.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.53. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

