Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH stock opened at $267.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.83. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

