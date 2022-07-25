Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,396 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,396 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,188,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 56,832 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 899,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period.

OFC opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

