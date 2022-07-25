Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 313 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $102.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $120,801.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

