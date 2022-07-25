Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 811 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $100.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.83. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

