Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $271,422,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Aflac by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after buying an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $26,468,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $20,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $55.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

