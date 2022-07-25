Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE WEC opened at $97.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.