Sierra Capital LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,825,000 after buying an additional 846,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,075,000 after buying an additional 748,189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,325,000 after buying an additional 684,971 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 477,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,304,000 after buying an additional 357,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Planet Fitness stock opened at $79.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.33. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.11 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

