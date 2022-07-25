Sierra Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sierra Capital LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 81.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 46,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,366,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $394.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $423.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

