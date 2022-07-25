Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $115.70 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $206.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.