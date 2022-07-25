Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance
NYSE SWK opened at $115.70 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $206.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.
Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.