State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 10,408 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $16,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $33.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

