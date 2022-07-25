State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Okta worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Okta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after buying an additional 132,406 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,155,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after purchasing an additional 247,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,114,000 after purchasing an additional 236,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,716,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Down 2.3 %

Okta stock opened at $101.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average of $136.69.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $234,552.01. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 587 shares in the company, valued at $46,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.44.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.