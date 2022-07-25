State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of ANSYS worth $15,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in ANSYS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $260.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.70.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

