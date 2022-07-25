State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 3,408 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 88.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $168.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

