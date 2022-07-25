State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of CDW worth $13,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,434,000 after acquiring an additional 105,015 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,016,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,802,000 after acquiring an additional 178,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CDW by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,480,000 after acquiring an additional 85,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,722,000 after acquiring an additional 167,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55,012 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
CDW Stock Performance
CDW stock opened at $170.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. CDW’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDW (CDW)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.