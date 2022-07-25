State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of CDW worth $13,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,434,000 after acquiring an additional 105,015 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,016,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,802,000 after acquiring an additional 178,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CDW by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,480,000 after acquiring an additional 85,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,722,000 after acquiring an additional 167,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55,012 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

CDW Stock Performance

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW stock opened at $170.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. CDW’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.