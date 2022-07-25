State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $15,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Shares of CSGP opened at $61.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

