State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $106.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $197.62. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.45.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

